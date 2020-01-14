|
Barbara J. Dorando
Brick - Barbara J Dorando, 69 of Brick passed away at Ocean Medical Center, Brick on Sunday January 12, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funeral 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Jersey Shore Animal Center 185 Brick Blvd, NJ 08723. For complete obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020