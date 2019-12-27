|
Barbara J. Montenegro
Neptune - Barbara J. Montenegro, joined her Lord on December 24, 2019 at the age of 84.
She was the daughter of the late John and Marion Howard and the daughter-in-law of the late Walter and Marie Montenegro. Barbara was born in New York, was raised on the West Coast, attended Holy Names University in Oakland, California and returned to New York where she married Robert Montenegro and welcomed her children, ultimately living in Franklin Lakes, Mahwah and finally Neptune. Barbara lived her life by example, with grace, strength, compassion, empathy, always willing to help another and sharing with her children the value of hard work. She was an accomplished tennis and platform tennis player who enjoyed watching the ocean waves and learning about the activities and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. Barbara was a volunteer for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and was actively involved with the community at Jumping Brook where she played tennis, Bocce and organized the Villas newsletter.
Barbara is survived by her children: Lisa (Harry), Suzanne, Robert (Deborah) and Michael (Laura); beloved grandchildren Anna, Madeline, Jacob, Sam, Aaron, Lilly and Bessie, her sisters Ann and Sheila as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews, and some very dear and lifelong friends including Charlie Smith. She was predeceased by brothers Jack and Robert.
Funeral Mass will be offered, 10AM, Monday, December 30th at Holy Innocents Church, 3455 West Bangs Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Council of the United States, 58 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706 (or online at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx? name=e135450&id=21
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019