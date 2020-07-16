1/1
Barbara J. Scholes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Scholes

Toms River - Barbara J. Scholes, 92, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who loved her dearly. Her faith in her Lord Jesus Christ showed in her joyful countenance and sustained her during sorrowful times. Barbara will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. We look forward to being reunited with her one day in her new heavenly home.

Family and friends may visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to view service times and read her obituary in its entirety.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved