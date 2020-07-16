Barbara J. Scholes
Toms River - Barbara J. Scholes, 92, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who loved her dearly. Her faith in her Lord Jesus Christ showed in her joyful countenance and sustained her during sorrowful times. Barbara will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. We look forward to being reunited with her one day in her new heavenly home.
