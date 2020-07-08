Barbara Jane Brown



Barbara Jane Brown, a descendant of Monmouth County's earliest settlers, passed away after a long illness on June 29 in Holmdel, NJ. She was 75.



Barbie was born in Montclair, NJ to Myra (Zink) Brown and C. Bradford Brown Jr. She lived her early years in Westwood and Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and graduated from Fair Lawn High School in 1965. She was a member of the Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church Choir. In the 1970s, as a hobby, she helped care for animals on a neighborhood farm. Barbie moved permanently to Monmouth County in 1982 and lived on Inlet Terrace in Belmar for 16 years. While living in Belmar, Barbie was active in the Long Branch workshop facility of AHRC and was a valued employee at Food Town in Wall.



Barbie was the grandniece of J. Mabel Brown who was editor of the Keyport Weekly and an early supporter and trustee of the Bayshore Community Hospital. Barbie was a resident for many years at the adjacent Bayshore Healthcare Center. Barbie was also a direct relation to Benjamin Franklin Strong Brown, publisher of the Matawan Journal. Barbie was a descendant of Wolfert Van Couwenhoven, a Dutch settler in New Amsterdam in the 1630s, whose son, Willem Van Couwenhoven was one of the earliest Dutch families in Pleasant Valley (Manalapan), in the 1690s.



She leaves her older brother Charles, of Keene, NH, a younger brother Conover, of Bronxville, NY, her sisters-in-law Barbara and Melissa, two nieces, a nephew, and several cousins in Vineland, Northfield, and Tabernacle, NJ, Cary and Wendell, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Tucson, AZ, Knoxville, TN, Pittsford, VT, and Minneapolis, MN.



There will be a memorial service in the coming months.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store