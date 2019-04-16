Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Brick - Barbara Jean Clevenger Sperduti, 77, of Brick, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home.

Born and raised in Point Pleasant, she was a lifelong area resident.

Barbara and her husband have owned and operated Sleepy Hollow Exxon, Point Pleasant, for the past fifty years.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Clevenger and Mabel (Gibb) Farr; brothers, William and George Clevenger; and sister, Betty Clevenger.

Surviving are her beloved husband of sixty years, Joseph, and her son, Joseph Sperduti, Jr. and his wife, Donna of Brick. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Michael Sperduti and his wife, Lacey, Joseph Sperduti, III and his wife, Deidre, and Rebecca Sperduti; two great-grandchildren, Keeleigh and Brady; her step-father, Robert Farr; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 7 p.m. a service will be held.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019
