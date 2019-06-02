Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church
4012 Asbury Ave.
Tinton Falls, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church
4012 Asbury Ave.
Tinton Falls, NJ
More Obituaries for Barbara Kee
Barbara Jean Kee Obituary
Barbara Jean Kee

Neptune - Barbara Jean Kee, 81 of Neptune transitioned on Monday May 27, 2019 at JSUMC. Barbara enjoyed bowling, weekly bingo games and watching baseball her favorite team was the Mets. Visitation will be Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 11 am until the funeral service at 12 pm at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 4012 Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls. Burial will be later at Arlington National Cemetery, VA. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019
