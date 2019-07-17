Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Services
Barbara Jean Krebs Obituary
Barbara Jean Krebs

Brick - Barbara Jean Krebs (nee Gallop), 85, of Brick, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Born in Perth Amboy to the late Charles and Elizabeth Gallop she lived in Metuchen and Fords before moving to Brick in 1963. Barbara had worked as a bookkeeper at Siperstein Paints for many years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter L. Krebs, and two brothers, Richard and Robert Gallop.

Surviving are her three sons, Gary Krebs and his wife, Kim Daley of Island Heights, Robert Krebs and his wife, Patricia of Brick, and Kevin Krebs and his wife, Linda of Grayslake, IL. Also surviving are two sisters, Claire Savino and Louise Karr; and seven "special treasures" grandchildren, Kyle, Emily, Allison, Bobby, James, Natalie, and Ryan.

Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, followed by a committal service and interment at Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
