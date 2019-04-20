Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
For more information about
Barbara Ratz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Uriel the Archangel
Sea Girt, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ratz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Ratz


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Ratz Obituary
Barbara Jean Ratz

Sea Girt - Barbara Jean Ratz, 90, of Sea Girt, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. She was born in Spring Lake and spent her married life in Sea Girt. Barbara was a parishioner of the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt where she served on the Altar Guild and Sunday School teacher for many years. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Albert P. in 1996. She will be sorely missed by her son, Albert "Sandy" Jr. and his wife Pat; daughter, Jackie Joule and her husband Biff and daughter, Bobbie Murphy, all of Sea Girt. 4 grandchildren, Jessica Joule Ward (Joe), Christian Joule (Ruth), Amber Joule Distasi (Nick), Katie Murphy Armstrong (Rob) and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 at the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt. Inurnment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers memorial donations will be graciously accepted by the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now