|
|
Barbara Jean Ratz
Sea Girt - Barbara Jean Ratz, 90, of Sea Girt, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. She was born in Spring Lake and spent her married life in Sea Girt. Barbara was a parishioner of the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt where she served on the Altar Guild and Sunday School teacher for many years. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Albert P. in 1996. She will be sorely missed by her son, Albert "Sandy" Jr. and his wife Pat; daughter, Jackie Joule and her husband Biff and daughter, Bobbie Murphy, all of Sea Girt. 4 grandchildren, Jessica Joule Ward (Joe), Christian Joule (Ruth), Amber Joule Distasi (Nick), Katie Murphy Armstrong (Rob) and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 at the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt. Inurnment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers memorial donations will be graciously accepted by the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019