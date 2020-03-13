Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Barbara Tutzauer
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Brick Presbyterian Church
111 Drum Point Road
Brick, NJ
Barbara Jean Tutzauer Obituary
Barbara Jean Tutzauer

Brick - Barbara Jean Tutzauer, age 91, of Brick, NJ passed away on March 11, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and moved to Brick, NJ in 1956 and resided there the remainder of her life. She was a great mother who raised five boys (including Dad). She loved her home, her pool and her dog Pixie. Barbara was a charter member of the Brick Presbyterian Church, she enjoyed Square Dancing with her husband, they even traveled the country attending Square Dancing events. Barbara supported her children and later her grandchildren in all their athletic endeavors.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Gene.

Surviving her are her sons and their wives, Wayne (Jeanette), Gary (Karyn), Gene (Maryellen) and, Chris (Emily); also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ. A memorial service will be offered on Wednesday 12:30 pm at Brick Presbyterian Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Barbara's memory to Brick Presbyterian Church 111 Drum Point Road Brick, NJ 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
