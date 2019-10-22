|
Barbara Jean "Jeanie" Westendorf
Toms River - Barbara Jean "Jeanie" Westendorf (MacPhee) 72, of Toms River passed away peacefully, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Long Branch, NJ Barbara lived in Bradley Beach and the surrounding area before moving to Toms River 15 years ago. Barbara worked as a general merchandiser for 23 years at Briarmill Pharmacy, Brick, NJ. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Toms River, NJ. She was an avid reader, beach lover, and Hallmark and Food Network enthusiast. One of her great joys was preparing homecooked meals for her family. Barbara was a huge Nascar fan and fulfilled her bucket list trip to the Daytona 500 last year. Her 9 grandchildren absolutely lit up her world! She will be tremendously missed by all who loved her!
Barbara was predeceased by her former husband Barry A. MacPhee in 2004, her parents, Charles and Gloria Westendorf and her brother Charles Westendorf. Surviving are her 5 children, Breen Meyerle and her husband John E. of Brick, NJ, Lauren Ludovico and her husband Leonard of West Belmar, NJ, Brian MacPhee and his wife Kristin of Sebastian, FL, Lynda Murphy and her husband Timothy of Brick, NJ and Christopher MacPhee and his wife Kella of Farmingdale, NJ, 9 grandchildren, Morgan, Kayla, Nikki, Andrew, Caitlin, Jillian, Casey, Aidan and Sullivan. She also leaves her siblings, Margaret Osborn, Frances Tonks, Gail Watkins, Kathleen Madigan, Gloria Parsons and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral service will be Saturday, 10:30 AM at the funeral home, followed by burial in Glendola Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019