Barbara Jean Wilkinson



Strafford - Barbara Jean Wilkinson age 68, of Strafford, New Hampshire peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer.



She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William and Ethel Wilkinson. She was a graduate of Southern Regional High School class of 1970.



She worked as a carpenter and furniture-grade woodworker most of her adult life. She started her own company named Flying Horse Woodworks specializing in reproducing antique millwork and custom CNC woodcarving.



She enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandchildren. She loved raising and working with the horses she rescued, gardening, raising chickens and eating whatever her husband John decided to cook or bake for her. She always enjoyed the company of a small zoo of cats, dogs and fish in the house.



BarbaraJean leaves behind her husband of 22 years, John, her sons Jesse, Thomas, and Jeremy, her sister Susan and her brothers William and Michael and her two grandchildren, Alyssa and Jeremy. BarbaraJean was predeceased by her brother Thomas in 1986.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00AM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord NH. Please follow current social distancing guidelines; a mask must always be worn and 6ft. distance maintained between people while inside the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Live and Let Live Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258 or in memory of BarbaraJean Wilkinson, Seacoast Cancer Center, to the Foundation, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820









