Barbara Jennings Ricketts
Toms River - Barbara Jennings Ricketts, 99, of Toms River passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1921, in New York City and raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Scarsdale, New York. She attended Arlington Hall in Virginia and Skidmore College in New York. In 1940 she married DeWitt Ricketts and moved to Toms River, New Jersey. Barbara and her husband were affectionately known as "Barbara and Doc" by those whose lives they touched. All members of Barbara's family benefited from her unlimited and consistent love. Living in the same house for seventy years, she was the neighborhood historian. Barbara always remembered everyone's birthday and special occasions. Her gentle and caring presence will be missed.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband DeWitt Ricketts and her siblings, Norman Jennings and Patricia Hutchings. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Ricketts and wife Nancy and Lawrence Ricketts and wife Susan. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Cynthia Lavallee and husband Steven, Robin Steiner and husband Charles, William Ricketts and wife Dana, and Katherine Siefermann and husband Valentine. Barbara was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren: Alexyn, Kristina, Kaylee, Brenden, Macy, Emma, Kawai, and Sienna.
The family would like to thank Barbara's loyal neighbors and friends for their many kindnesses.
Memorial donations can be made in Barbara's name to the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. To offer condolences to the family please visit andersonandcampbell.com
