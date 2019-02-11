Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
101 Chelsea Ave.
Long Branch, NJ
Oceanport - Barbara Joan Stephens Murphy, 84, of Oceanport passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 8th. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Bridie (nee Healy) and Lawrence Stephens. Barbara grew up and spent most of her life on the Jersey Shore, Monmouth County, and was a proud graduate of Red Bank Catholic. She was outgoing, witty, a devote Roman Catholic, and enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends. Spending time with family was her biggest joy.

She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years: John T. Murphy, and her brother, Lawrence Stephens. Surviving are her three children: John T. Murphy, Jr and his wife Marilou of NYC, Michael and his wife Kimberly Murphy of Oceanport, and Erin and husband Tom Piha of Oceanport; her three siblings: Eileen and her husband George Freibott of Middletown, Richard and his wife Patricia Stephens of Oceanport, and Bridie and her husband Bob Callinan of New Bern, NC, and her sister in law, Marlene Stephens of Oceanport; her six beloved grandchildren: Sean, Brendan, and Katherine Piha, and Michael, Maeve, and Jack Murphy.

A visitation will be held at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St., Long Branch on Tuesday, February 12 from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 101 Chelsea Ave., Long Branch on Wednesday, February 13 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Murphy's name to the Greater NJ Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd., Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.

For messages of condolence please visit Barbara's page of tributes at www.WoolleyBoglioli
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 11, 2019
