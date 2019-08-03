|
Barbara Krouse Williamson
Rumson - Barbara Krouse Williamson, age 77, of Rumson, NJ passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of Rumson, Barbara graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and Penn State University. She was a home economics high school teacher for twenty-five years for the Freehold Regional School District and travel agent extraordinaire.
An avid traveler, Barbara cherished her many vacations with loved ones. She explored the world and loved to share her knowledge of travel. She lived every day to the fullest and always found a way to have fun.
Barbara was a member of The Rumson Presbyterian Church. She was a past president of the Northern Monmouth County Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She worked tirelessly for scholarships for women and developed many lifelong friendships. She was also an active member of the Monmouth County Retired Educators Association.
She was predeceased by her parents Marion and Mae Krouse of Rumson, N.J and is survived by her loving husband Gerald F. Williamson. They shared forty-four years of blissful marriage together cooking, traveling and enjoying family and friends. She is survived by daughter Heather Gorman and husband Patrick of Fair Haven, N.J and her beloved grandchildren Katie, Parker and Seamus; daughter Wendy Williamson and partner Nora Rose of Rumson, N.J.; brother Donald Krouse and wife Gay of Weaverville, CA, and their children Rebecca and husband Bryan James, and Adam Krouse and wife Jennifer; brother Roger Krouse of Asbury Park, N.J.; adoring sister Carol Sullivan of Monmouth Beach, N.J, and treasured nieces Megan and Devin. Barbara has many great-nephews and niece. Barbara loved her family and friends. The support of her friends has been greatly appreciated by her family.
Services will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, N.J. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 10:30-1:30 P.M. Donations in her honor may be made to "AAUW NMCB", PO Box 398, Red Bank, NJ 07701 (AAUW Scholarship Fund) or "Wag On Inn Rescue," P.O. Box 221, Oakhurst NJ 07755.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 3, 2019