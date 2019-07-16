|
Barbara L. Mazza
Hazlet - Barbara L. (Feasel) Mazza died peacefully on July 13, 2019, after 88 years of life lived around Philadelphia, PA, and Leonardo, NJ. Born on September 29, 1930, she grew up in North Philadelphia and shared a happy childhood with her parents, John & Louise. Barbara remembered fondly their weekly trips to the movies and times spent with her cousins, who were more like sisters.
Barbara was introduced to her husband, Thomas S. Mazza, by his sister, Birdie, and they were married in 1954. They began their married years in Ridley Park, PA, where they welcomed three sons: Charles, Thomas J., and Michael. The family moved to Leonardo, NJ, in 1973 to a home where they would create many memories over the next 33 years, hosting countless Christmases, pool parties, family dinners and breakfasts. In her later years, Barbara moved to Hazlet, NJ, to live with her son, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Christina.
All who knew her remember her affectionately, often commenting on her peaceful and loving nature. Barbara was kind toward all she met, and promptly delivered a thoughtful card for every birthday, anniversary and special occasion. She cherished Monday mornings spent crocheting with her Knit Wits group, and was quick to catch up on the latest Danielle Steel novel. She often reminisced of her time spent working at the Lit Brothers department store on 8th & Market in Philadelphia and Bayshore Pharmacy in Leonardo. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Agnes Church for many years.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Thomas S.; son, Thomas. J.; daughter-in-law, Christina; and, as the last of her generation, many friends and family. Her memory will live on through her sons and daughters-in-law-Charles, Michael, Debbie and Donna. Mom-Mom will also be missed by her grandchildren, Eric, Brianne, Nicholas, Jennifer, Rachel and TJ, as well as three great-grandchildren, Damien, Michael, and Paxon.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered on Thursday, July 18 at 10 am at St. Anges Church 103 Center Avenue in Atlantic Highlands. Interment will follow at Bay View Cemetery in Leonardo. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019