Barbara Millar
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Barbara L. Millar


1941 - 2019
Barbara L. Millar Obituary
Barbara L. Millar

Toms River - Barbara L. Millar, age 78, of Toms River, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Point Pleasant, she was raised in Brick and lived in Howell prior to moving to Toms River 15 years ago. Barbara worked as a medical billing supervisor at Laurelton Village Nursing Home in Brick prior to her retirement. She was a member of Laurelton Baptist Church in Brick. She loved antiques. Barbara was predeceased by her husband William. She is survived by her brother James Havens of Texas, her sisters Madeline Valenzuela of Brick, and Emma Streaser of Point Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Barbara adored her 5 cats. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 10 AM to 12 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral service will begin at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Laurelton Baptist Church Cemetery, Brick. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
