Middletown - Barbara S. Lechtanski, 83, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Riverview Hospital. Born on August 21, 1936 in Bayonne, she has resided in Middletown since 1971.
Mrs. Lechtanski was married on November 21, 1959 to the late Leo J. Lechtanski. While raising her daughters, Barbara was employed by Exxon Corporation, Linden. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and attending shows produced by the Monmouth Players in Navesink. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Middletown, and volunteered at the Blind Citizens Association in Leonardo. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband Leo J. Lechtanski in 2003, and her parents Francis and Helen Sullivan. Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law: Cheryl Lechtanski, Middletown, Karen and Lary Edgar, Port Monmouth, and 2 beloved grandchildren: Melissa and James.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Lunch Break, 121 Dr. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank, NJ 07701(lunchbreak.org) or the New Jersey Blind Citizens Association, 18 Burlington Avenue, Leonardo, NJ 07737 (www.njbca.org). Arrangements are being made under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.