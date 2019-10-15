|
Barbara Leona Marro
Barbara Leona (McNeill) Marro (87) died peacefully on 9/12/19.
She was born and raised in Jersey City, the only child of Alice and Harry McNeill (deceased), where she attended Dickenson High School. Barbara became a dental technician before marrying the love of her life, Frank Marro (formally Marroccoli). They were married for 56 years before Frank's sad passing in 2007. Barbara was a lifetime resident of New Jersey. Barbara lived for many years in Jersey City before moving to Wood-Ridge and finally settled in Toms River.
Barbara was the loving mother of 5 children; an newborn baby girl (deceased), Cathleen Schroeder, Barbara A. Marroccoli, Linda A. Marroccoli and Frank C. Marro. She was the cherished grandmother to Tiffany, Robert, Michael, Christopher, Emily, Caroline, MacKenzie and Nicholas while also welcoming 3 great-grandchildren.
During her lifetime, Barbara also had a successful career as an interior designer and fulfilled a lifelong dream of authoring 3 published books entitled 8 Steps To A Happy Life, Smitty's Cave Adventures and A Family of Angels.
Her family and friends deeply morn the passing of this beautiful person, but are comforted to know her Heavenly Father has called Barbara home. Barbara requested cremation with her burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
Barbara bravely battled Alzheimer's Disease. Memorials should be sent to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th floor, New, New York 10001.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019