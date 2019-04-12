|
Barbara Lois Fogarty
Whiting - Barbara Lois Fogarty, 77, of Whiting, NJ, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her daughter's home in Riverview, FL.
Barbara was born June 28, 1941 in Elizabeth, NJ to Ruth and Michael Martino. She graduated from Linden High School and enjoyed trips to the Jersey Shore. On one of those trips, she met and then married James J. Fogarty on July 7, 1962. Barbara and her husband, Jim, moved to Whiting in 1974. Shortly after, they became one of the first parishioners of the newly established parish, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton. They were blessed with two children and one granddaughter. She was fortunate enough to retire from her position as a medical secretary for the same physician after 30 years. Some of her fondest memories were of the times she spent with her horses. One of her favorite things to do was spend time with her granddaughter and the family is grateful she was with her granddaughter when she chose her wedding gown for her upcoming wedding this fall. During her lifetime she cared for many and all types of pets. She is survived by her beloved dog, Murphy.
She is survived by her husband, James; her son, Sean; her daughter, Lisa and her granddaughter, Brenna.
Barbara enjoyed colors as bright as her personality. Purple is the color of Alzheimer's Awareness and one of her favorite colors. The family encourages you, if you have something purple, to wear it to the viewing and funeral. There will also be purple ribbons available.
The Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, April 15th at 10:45 am at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting and will be celebrated by Father Thomas Maher. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ.
Barbara's family will be participating in a Walk to End Alzheimer's in Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Barbara's Memory Keepers" Team. Donations are accepted via the website http://act.alz.org/goto/BarbarasMemoryKeepers, can be collected at the service, or Barbara's daughter, Lisa, can be contacted directly. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019