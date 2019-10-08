|
Barbara M. Hughes
Port Monmouth - Barbara M. Hughes, 81, of Port Monmouth, NJ, died on October 7, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Andrew and Margaret (nee O'Connor) Dana. Barbara was a bookkeeper for many years. She was an avid reader and she loved babies. She enjoyed shopping and being with her family. Barbara was a communicant of St. Mary's Parish.
Surviving are her six children, John J. (Pat) Hughes, Pat (Frank) Paradiso, Eileen (John) Weir, Kevin G. (Lisa) Hughes, Maureen Kadash, Christine (Joe) Dudek; her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Charles Dana; and her sister-in-law, Jenny Dana.
Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George J. Hughes, her son-in-law, Kenny Kadash, her grandson, Tyler James Dudek, and her brother, Andrew Dana.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019