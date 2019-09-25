Services
Ocean County Cremation Service
1252 Route 37 W
Toms River, NJ 08755
732-341-3321
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery
Toms River, NJ
Toms River - Barbara M. Solan, 83, of Toms River, passed away on September 23, 2019. She was born in Jersey City and resided in various towns in New Jersey before she and her husband, Richard, settled in Forked River in 1973 to raise their family. After nearly 30 years in Lacey Township, she lived in Whiting, and for the last three years resided with her daughter in Toms River. She was a payroll clerk for the Ocean County Finance Department for many years.

A beloved mother of four children, Barbara was an avid "soccer mom" long before the term became popular, and she and her husband frequently attended college soccer games well into their seventies. She enjoyed musical theater, mystery novels, autumn foliage, and annual family vacations in LBI. In recent years, she loved black-and-white movies, her black-and-white dog, and, most of all, spending time with her nine grandchildren.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Richard. She is survived by four children, Richard Jr., of Piscataway, Jill Nelson of Toms River, David and his wife, Christine, of Davidsonville, MD, and Stephanie Martel and her husband, Kevin, of Morganville, grandchildren Lindsay, Ethan, Quinn, Grace, Ryan, Garrett, Caitlin, Rachel, and Victoria, and her brother, Arthur Biroc, of Whiting.

Friends and family are invited to a reception at Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery, Toms River, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019
