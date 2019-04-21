|
|
Barbara M. Wissel
Wall Township -
Barbara M. Wissel, 86 of Wall Township passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Preferred Care at Wall.
Born in Jersey City raised in Bayonne, Barbara resided in Belmar for 30 years and at the Jersey shore for most of her life. She was a member of the Belmar Women's Club and was a volunteer at the Central Jersey Blood Bank.
She was employed as a Lab Supervisor for 28 years first at Fitkin Hospital then at Jersey Shore before retiring. She organized many local blood drives and was an avid Mahjong player at tournaments through out the Shore area.
She was predeceased by her parents Peter and Estelle (nee Wisniewski) Lojewski and her brother Peter Lojewski.
Surviving are her children Robert Wissel and wife Hope of Brick, Sheryl Terrigno and Ron Sottalire of Brick and Bruce Wissel and wife Helen of Forked River, her sister Joan Keenan and 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. A Memorial Mass will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Committal will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Belmar Woman's Club, c/o 106 River Court, Belmar, NJ 07719
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019