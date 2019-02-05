|
Barbara MacKnight
Suprise - Jersey girl Barbara J Macknight born 7/7/1954 in Jersey City NJ passed away October 29 2018 at her home In Surprise, AZ. She was surrounded by her sisters Donna and Maureen and her loving husband Bob. She lost her fight against cancer that was diagnosed in May of 2018. She will be sorely missed by all who came to know her both in work and privately as she went through life. She graduated from Brick High in 1971. And went on to become a beautiful and caring person who shared all she learned from life's lessons. Barbara was a loving mother to daughters Kristen and Erica who grew up to be what any mother would be proud of. She loved her grandchildren Kyle, Dylan and Abrielle dearly and was devoted to her best friend and husband Bob. Barbara was accomplished by becoming a member of Toastmasters Conference, a degree from Immaculata Collage, a master tax advisor/enrollment agent and lead accredited senior administrator for Bernie Deutsch at Deutsch Architecture Group in AZ for 11 years. Barbara is survived by her husband Bob, her two daughters Kristen and Erica, her father Don Ende, her sisters Donna, Maureen, Carol, Linda and Diane, and her two brothers Michael and Steven.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019