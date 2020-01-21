Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Barbara Marie McNally

Barbara Marie McNally Obituary
Barbara Marie McNally

Manahawkin - Barbara Marie McNally, 93 of Manahawkin, NJ formerly of Staten Island, NY died peacefully on January 19, 2020.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband Jim, her daughter Margaret Murphy, her sister Betty Romer and brother Ned Lotz. Survived by her sister Phyllis Campbell, her children Kathleen (Thomas) Cotter, James P. (Evelyn) McNally, Jr., Ann McNally and son in law Timothy Murphy. Also, surviving are six grandchildren, Caitlin, Jennifer, Amy, James, Sean and Brenna and two great-grandsons, Nolan James and James Edward.

Calling hours will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm at the Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 West Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered 10 am on January 25, 2020, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 747 West Bay Ave., Barnegat. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to . (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
