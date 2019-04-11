|
|
Barbara McCarron
Toms River - God is accepting a new angel - Barbara Ronk McCarron, of Toms River, as she peacefully passed away at age 86 Tuesday evening after a hard-fought, ten-year battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 38 years, PatrickMcCarron, her mother, Marion Effner, and her father George Ronk.
Born in Kingston, New York, and a native of Willow, New York, Barbara worked at Van Wagner's general store in Willow before moving to Ocean County and raising her granddaughter Willow, who is named for the town in which Barbara was raised.
Barbara was a resident of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in Toms River. She loved her home, neighbors, and found joy in her later years tending to her yard. She had one of the nicest yards in her neighborhood. She also adored her granddaughterWillow Damato, her husband Mike Damato, and her great grandson, Michael Patrick Damato. Michael was the apple of her eye, and she would spend hours watching him play baseball or fish, even in later years as her health was deteriorating. This small familywill sorely miss their Nana.
She also leaves behind a sister, Eleanor Shultis, a niece Kathy Auchmoody, a nephew Peter Shultis, and many great nieces and nephews, as well as a large number of friends who are considered family.
Viewing will be held at Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home, 412 Main Street Toms River, Friday 4/12 between 6-9pm and funeral Saturday 10am at this funeral home, with interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019