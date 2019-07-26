|
Barbara Mickowski
Toms River -
Barbara Mickowski, 95, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Community Medical Center in Toms River. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, and while still a small child, she left the United States and traveled to Warjasch, Romania where she lived with her father and sister on their family farm. At the age of 13 she returned to America to live with her mother. While living in Newark, NJ she met her future husband Frank Mickowski who she married on October 7, 1952. They had 53 years together until his death in 2005. Barbara, was extremely proud of her German heritage and was a member of the Lakewood Männerchor for many years. An avid videographer, she documented much of her love of life. She was also very proud of the fact she learned to drive a school bus for the Toms River School District; a progressive achievement for a woman of her day. She was a wonderful wife, mother, oma, tante and friend and loved by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Mickowski (August 16, 2005), daughter, Debbie Ralph (April 29, 2010), and her sister Elizabeth Postbiegel (December 12, 2015). She is survived by her son Frank Mickowski, son-in-law James Ralph, step-son John Mickowski, and her beloved grandchildren Susan, Kristen, Dustin, Luke, Amanda, Michael, Alexis and Daria as well as her many great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Saint Justin the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019