|
|
Barbara Molok
N. Middletown - Barbara Molok (née Hockey), 75, of Middletown, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Newark, she was a resident of Middletown most of her life.
Mrs. Molok was a parishioner of St. Catherine's R.C. Church in North Middletown, and was an active member of the Altar Rosary Society. Always a nurturing woman, she was a loving mother and grandmother and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Jean Hockey, her brother Robert Hockey, and by her husband William Molok in 2014. Surviving are her children Robert Molok and his companion Peggy of Middletown and Theresa Lyons and her husband Sean of Middletown; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; as well as her brothers and their spouses Charles Hockey and Maureen and Thomas Hockey and Dolores.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral liturgy will be offered Tuesday, March 26 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Avenue Middletown, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery.
For more information, to send condolences, or for directions please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019