Fulton, MD - Barbara Patricia Madory Carr

Given by God: July 30, 1939, Returned to God: February 16, 2020

Barbara, affectionately known as "Barb" or "Barbie" was born in Staten Island, New York. She was a former long-time resident of Colts Neck, NJ, and a recent resident of Fulton, MD.

After a lengthy career with Moore McCormack Steamship Lines, she married the love of her life, Hubert Carr (deceased). An accomplished artist, small business owner, sailor, Propeller Club Member, Linus Club Supporter and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colts Neck.

Barbara leaves behind four siblings, Anne Pohl (John Pohl, deceased) of Mt. Lebanon, PA, Margaret Sheehan-Swanke (John, deceased & Charles, deceased) of Silver Spring, MD, Regina Walter (Frank) of Annandale, VA, and Edward Madory (Marti) of Poughkeepsie, NY, a Stepson, Peter Carr (Suzi) of Montclair, NJ, and two grandchildren, Daniel Carr and Caroline Carr, as well as, many adored nieces and nephews and close friends.

Known for her love of travel, entertaining and keen sense of humor, she will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 21, at 11:00 am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ. Interment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 6336 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044. To leave a message of condolence please visit Barbara's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
