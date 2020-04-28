|
Barbara Peggy Dudley
Tinton Falls - Barbara Peggy Dudley (Ingalls), 81 of Tinton Falls passed away Sunday, April 26. A long time Shrewsbury Township resident and avid NY Jets fan. In her youth a graduate of Red Bank High School and an active member of The First Reformed Church. Barbara held jobs at Prudential Insurance and with the Township but was at her best as a Mom and homemaker.
She was the one driving the neighbor kids around in her station wagon. She always welcomed her daughter's friends and was the house on the block where everyone wanted to hang out. She was easy to talk to and a mother figure to many. Enjoyed writing poetry as a hobby. She lived out her later years at Atria adult community in Tinton Falls with her loving cat, Honey Bunny, by her side listening to books on tape due to her limited eyesight and playing the Price is Right.
She leaves behind her daughter and best friend Lori von Ohlen and fiancé Howard Kraus of Tinton Falls. Memorial service will take place at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers we ask that you please make a donation to the Macular Degeneration Foundation in Barbara's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020