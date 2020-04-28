Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Peggy Dudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Peggy Dudley Obituary
Barbara Peggy Dudley

Tinton Falls - Barbara Peggy Dudley (Ingalls), 81 of Tinton Falls passed away Sunday, April 26. A long time Shrewsbury Township resident and avid NY Jets fan. In her youth a graduate of Red Bank High School and an active member of The First Reformed Church. Barbara held jobs at Prudential Insurance and with the Township but was at her best as a Mom and homemaker.

She was the one driving the neighbor kids around in her station wagon. She always welcomed her daughter's friends and was the house on the block where everyone wanted to hang out. She was easy to talk to and a mother figure to many. Enjoyed writing poetry as a hobby. She lived out her later years at Atria adult community in Tinton Falls with her loving cat, Honey Bunny, by her side listening to books on tape due to her limited eyesight and playing the Price is Right.

She leaves behind her daughter and best friend Lori von Ohlen and fiancé Howard Kraus of Tinton Falls. Memorial service will take place at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers we ask that you please make a donation to the Macular Degeneration Foundation in Barbara's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -