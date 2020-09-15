1/
Barbara Puglisi
Barbara Puglisi

Keansburg - Barbara L. Puglisi, 60, of Keansburg, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. She was born in Red Bank, NJ, and lived in Keansburg all of her life. Barbara was a 1977 graduate of Keansburg High School and received a BA in history from Rutgers University in 1981. She was a dedicated and proud employee of the United States Postal Service for 38 years, beginning at the Keansburg Post Office in 1982, and rising to postmaster of the Bridgewater Post Office in 2014. "Barb" was a KYA softball coach for almost 15 years and also served her community on the Keansburg Board of Education from 1988 to 1994, including three terms as Board vice president. She was a lifelong, faithful parishioner of St. Ann's Church in Keansburg. Most of all, Barbara will always be remembered for her kindness, her love of family and very special friends, her sense of humor, and how she was always there to help or share in an adventure.

Surviving are her sister Peggy Mazza of Brick, NJ; her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanie and Edward Capatasto of Belford; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Anne Michele Puglisi of Westfield; her nieces, Brittney, Nicole, Lindsay, Juliana, and Gianna; her nephew, Robert; and her great niece Amelia Rae. Also surviving are many friends and an extended family of cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Barbara was preceded in death by her dear parents, Robert A. and Margaret A. Puglisi. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1-3 pm & 5-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 am at St. Ann's Church, 311 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. Please respect social distancing guidelines and all visitors are required to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Barbara's name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or any charity of your choice that helps children.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
SEP
19
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
