Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Rd.
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew R.C. Church
120 Washington Avenue
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Barbara R. O'Brien


1937 - 2019
Barbara R. O'Brien Obituary
Barbara R. O'Brien

Brielle - Barbara R. O'Brien, 82, of Brielle, formerly of Middletown, NJ, died peacefully on August 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Peg O'Brien Bernhardt and her husband Ted of Concord, MA; Paul O'Brien, Ph.D and Nancy Ricany, RN of Brielle; and Donald O'Brien and his wife Diane of Woodcliff Lake. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Nicole, Amanda O'Brien and Jade Ricany O'Brien, Christopher and Harrison Bernhardt. Barbara received an Associate's Degree from Katherine Gibbs School, New York City. She worked as an Editor with GWF Associates, Tinton Falls. Barbara was the President of the Berkeley Square Condominium Association, Brielle. The family will receive relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew R.C. Church, 120 Washington Avenue, Westwood, NJ on Saturday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ms. Barbara R. O'Brien's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Attn: Rachel Flannery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, New York 10087. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Ms. Barbara R. O'Brien and donations will be directed to the research team for her doctor to help find a cure for this insidious cancer. Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019
