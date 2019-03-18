Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Entombment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocean County Memorial Park
Waretown, NJ
Waretown - Barbara R. Pecoraro, 81, of Waretown passed March 17, 2019 peacefully at home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale J. Pecoraro. Surviving are her three loving children and their spouses, Susan and Mike Beradinelli, Lori and Dennis Armstrong, Paul and Robin Pecoraro; eight cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Jennifer, Matthew, Melissa, Philip, Austin, Andrew and Olivia; her brother, Richard and wife Sharon Totino.

Viewing Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Funeral Friday 10 AM at funeral home with a Blessing Service and entombment to follow 11 AM at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 18, 2019
