Barbara Roy
Bethlehem - Barbara J. (Romano) Roy, 87, of Bethlehem and formerly of Lewisburg, PA and Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Joseph J. Roy. Born in Mount Vernon, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Eleanor (Murray) Romano. Barbara grew up in Pelham, NY where her father was the chief of police. Her father was also an agent with the FBI in Philadelphia, PA. She also lived in North Arlington, NJ and Massapequa, NY. She was a graduate of Queen of Peace High School and later attended Farmingdale Junior College. Barbara worked as a secretary at Massapequa High School, where she met her husband, Dr. Joseph J. Roy, who was a teacher there and later worked at Bucknell University until retiring. She then relocated to Pennsylvania when her husband became principal of Shikellamy High School in Sunbury, PA and later to Lewisburg, PA when Dr. Roy became principal of Lewisburg Area High School. While in Lewisburg, she worked as secretary to the Director of Alumni Relations at Bucknell University for 20 years. She was widowed at age 48 and relocated to Toms River, NJ when her children were grown, before relocating again to Bethlehem, PA to live near her son Dr. Joseph J. Roy, Jr., Superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District. Barbara was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi social sorority and the Rosary Altar Society for Sacred Heart Church in Lewisburg, PA.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Suzanne Roy, and her husband, Craig Perrin, of Davis, CA; sons, Dr. Joseph J. Roy, Jr. and his wife Anmarie of Bethlehem and James Roy and his wife Michelle of Farmington, MN, and 7 loving grandchildren.
Services: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to current public health concerns. Barbara's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering, 75 E. Market St., Bethlehem PA 18018. www.bethlehememergencysheltering.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020