Barbara Russian
Middletown - Barbara C. Russian, 81 years of age, passed away to eternity with the Lord on March 28, 2020 after her battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Hoboken,New Jersey. Barbara was predeceased by her husband John Russian and her son Raymond Russian. She is surviving by her daughter Deborah Mary and her son-in-law Robert Smolar. She has 3 grandchildren, Raymond, Natasha and Eli and 5 great grandchildren. Barbara previously resided in Union City where she worked as secretary to the Union City Police Department. She then moved to Belmar before she made her home in Lincroft. There she was an active parishioner at the Church of St. Catherine Laboure, Middletown. She also was a daily communicant at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lincroft. Barbara was deeply devoted to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament as an adorer as well as devoted to the most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was a member of various prayer groups. Barbara will be sorely missed as she was the extended hands of Jesus to all her family and friends.
Due the current restrictions implemented by the Governor of New Jersey a private burial will occur on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetary, Middletown. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A memorial Mass will be held at the Church of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, Middletown in the near future when restrictions are lifted.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020