Barbara Ruth Oliver
Hazlet - Barbara Ruth Oliver, 81, of Hazlet, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Millennium Memory Care in Matawan. She was born Barbara Ruth Matthies on June 21, 1938 in Manhattan, NY, where she was raised. On October 15, 1972, Barbara and her husband, Frank, were married at the Church of The Good Shepherd in Manhattan, and began their life together in North Bergen. Shortly after in 1974, they settled in Hazlet to raise their family. Barbara worked for many years as the Office Manager at the Corporate Office of Marine Midland Bank on Madison Ave. in Manhattan. Barbara left her job to raise her three children. In 1994, Barbabra took a job as a Test Administrator at Brookdale Community College where she worked until her retirement in 2007. Barabara and Frank have been parishioners at St. Benedict Church in Holmdel for over 40 years. Above all else, Barbara was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ruth (Ostrander) Matthies and her sister-in-law, Betty Matthies. Barbara is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 47 years, Frank Oliver and her loving children, Kenneth Oliver and his wife, Suzanne, of Toms River, John Oliver and his wife, Brooke, of Brooklyn, NY, and Janet Oliver of Fort Lauderdale, FL. She is also survived by her dear siblings, Bernie Matthies and Joan Wollman, and her cherished grandchildren, Grace Oliver, Ava Meshel, Emerson Meshel, Gavin Oliver and Jack Oliver. Barbara will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the currently COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. In respect of Barbara's wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020