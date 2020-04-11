Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Barbara S. Lemarie

Barbara S. Lemarie Obituary
Barbara S. Lemarie

Toms River - Barbara S. Lemarie, 75, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on April 4, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, due to complications due to COVID-19. She was born in Queens, NY, to the late Graham H. and Catherine (Webber) Stannage. Barbara graduated Westwood H.S. in Westwood, NJ. She was the proud owner of "Lookin' Good" Salon & Spa in Toms River for many years until her retirement. Barbara was also a corporate event planner for KFC. She will be remembered for her entrepreneurial spirit, her creativity, and keen fashion sense; but more importantly her generous, kind, gentle demeanor, unconditional love, and her innate ability of making one feel so very special.

Barbara is survived by her sister Margaret Gerstler, former spouse Robert Lemarie, son Shawn Lemarie and wife Michelle of Naples, FL, and daughter Danielle Infozino and husband Marc of Wall, NJ. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Brinkley, Ellexa, Shawn, and Aidan Lemarie, and Lucca and Melaina Infozino; two great-grandchildren, Preston and Deklyn; her loving soulmate and partner, Charles Peterka; her extended family, and countless friends. All who knew Barbara are saddened by her passing.

Burial is private at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
