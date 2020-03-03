|
|
Barbara Schumacher
Asbury Park - Barbara Schumacher, 87, of Asbury Park, passed away after a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis on March 1, 2020. She was born in Long Branch, graduated from Long Branch High School in 1951 and attended Bloomfield College. Barbara had an extensive career in banking and was active in the American Institute of Banking where she served as President of the Morris-Sussex chapter for two years. She taught Principles of Banking as an instructor for several years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Toms River and also a member of the Brick Women's Club where she served as President for four years.
Surviving are three children: a son Larry and daughter-in-law Maureen of Blairstown, NJ, daughter Barbara and son-in-law Bob Sherman of Marion, Indiana, and son Rev. David and daughter-in-law Pamela of Fair Haven, NJ. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; her former husband and the father of her children, Carl Schumacher. She is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Marion Cartwright, and four brothers: John, Richard, Donald, and Robert.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11 am at the Embury United Methodist Church, 49 Church Street, Little Silver. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ASPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020