Barbara Wainwright
Lakewood - Surrounded by family and friends, Barbara Wainwright (69), of Lakewood NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a brave battle with ALS. Barbara was born in Corona Queens, NY, and raised in Wellsville, NY before moving to Neptune, NJ in middle school. Some of Barbara's most cherished childhood memories involved watching her father play professional baseball for the Cardinals minor league team.
After graduating from Neptune High School, Barbara went to work for New Jersey Bell. She later married and raised her three children, Bobby, Scott, and Jessie in Brielle, NJ. She loved living at the Jersey Shore, and spending time at her beloved cabin in the Adirondack mountains. While still a full time mother and grandmother, Barbara pursued her passion for helping others by attending nursing school. After graduating from Brookdale Community College Nursing School as an RN, Barbara was employed by Silverton Pediatrics for almost 15 years. She retired in 2014 as head nurse with a lifetime of memories with her work "family". Barbara enjoyed gardening, photography, watching the Yankees, and attending every sporting event for her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and friend who was known for her incomparable baked goods and willingness to host any large family event. Barbara was one of the finest souls, beautiful inside and out. She was the kindest woman and made it her mission to spread love and light in the world. She will be remembered in the hearts of all the lives she has touched.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents Eli and Josephine Russo and brother Ronald Eli Russo. She is survived by her loving children Robert (Courtney) Wainwright of Locust, NJ; Scott (Rhonda) Wainwright of Wall and Jessica (John) Cifelli of Toms River; a beloved brother Joseph (MaryEllen) Russo of Brick, NJ. Barbara is also survived by her seven cherished grandchildren Gunnar, Kyle, Cole, Carter, Sophia, Leo and Adam as well as her sister Anna Maria Russo and sister-in-law Judy Russo both of Lakewood, NJ. As well as her nieces Tina, Carrie, Emily and Natalie and many lifelong friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1-3 pm with a 3 pm prayer service here at Orender funeral home. Inurnment will be at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Joan Dancy & PALS by going online to www.joandancyandpals.org and click donate. To send condolences to the family please
visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019