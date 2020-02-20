|
|
Barbara "Bobbie" (Holmes) White
Malvern, PA - Barbara "Bobbie" (Holmes) White, 86, formerly of Wayne, passed away peacefully in Malvern, Pennsylvania on February 11, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1933 to Ernest R Holmes and Mildred "Millie" (Rice) Holmes of Neptune, New Jersey. Bobbie is survived by two sons, Gregory (Deanna) White of Dimondale, Michigan, granddaughter Lindsey White of New York City, and Todd "Randy" (Dorothy) White, and grandsons Brandon and William of Westchester, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Wayne and later a long-time member of Paoli Presbyterian Church. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, in the Chapel at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 South Valley Road, Paoli, PA 19301 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020