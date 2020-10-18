1/1
Barbara "Pat" Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara "Pat" Wilson

Millstone - Barbara "Pat" Wilson, 78, of Millstone Township., NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1941, and most recently resided in Dublin, PA.

She met the love of her life, and husband William W. "Bill" Wilson while he was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida with the U.S. Navy. They were married for 43 years before his death in 2006.

Surviving are a son, William "Scott" Wilson and wife Denise Wilson of Yardley, PA; and a daughter, Sheryl Wilson Scholer and husband Robert Scholer, of Charleston, SC.

She was an adoring grandmother to her five grandchildren, Jordan Marusky, Alec Wilson, Will Scholer, Brooke Wilson and Molly Scholer.

She is survived by family, Gary and Lynn Wilson, Bob and Anne Wilson, and Tom and Carol Jensen, as well her siblings, Charles "Rocky" Mistler and Melody Whitley, and many cherished neighbors, friends and a community that made it possible for her to live at home for as long as possible before her final resting stop at Brookdale Dublin Care Facility.

She loved genealogy, time in her garden, cooking, travel to St. Simons GA, and any time with her husband Bill. She enjoyed several jobs and was a volunteer EMT for Millstone Township First Aid Squad.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved