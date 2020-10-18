Barbara "Pat" Wilson



Millstone - Barbara "Pat" Wilson, 78, of Millstone Township., NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1941, and most recently resided in Dublin, PA.



She met the love of her life, and husband William W. "Bill" Wilson while he was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida with the U.S. Navy. They were married for 43 years before his death in 2006.



Surviving are a son, William "Scott" Wilson and wife Denise Wilson of Yardley, PA; and a daughter, Sheryl Wilson Scholer and husband Robert Scholer, of Charleston, SC.



She was an adoring grandmother to her five grandchildren, Jordan Marusky, Alec Wilson, Will Scholer, Brooke Wilson and Molly Scholer.



She is survived by family, Gary and Lynn Wilson, Bob and Anne Wilson, and Tom and Carol Jensen, as well her siblings, Charles "Rocky" Mistler and Melody Whitley, and many cherished neighbors, friends and a community that made it possible for her to live at home for as long as possible before her final resting stop at Brookdale Dublin Care Facility.



She loved genealogy, time in her garden, cooking, travel to St. Simons GA, and any time with her husband Bill. She enjoyed several jobs and was a volunteer EMT for Millstone Township First Aid Squad.



Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store