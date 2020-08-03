Barbara Zwain
Manchester - Barbara Zwain, 76, of Manchester, NJ, passed away at her home with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday August 2, 2020.
Born in Newark, she lived in Morris Plains and Livingston prior to relocating to her current residence at the Renaissance 17 years ago. Barbara had worked for Eastern Airlines and Les had worked for Continental Airlines for 20 years, during this time, they had met the once Governor Jim McGreevy and his wife Jackie. She owned The Chocolate Spectrum in Bloomfield and planned countless parties for people - including The Rolling Stones. Wherever Barbara worked, she left a handprint of the heart with her family, friends, customers and coworkers. In her free time, she was an active member of several clubs at the Renaissance, including Shalom Heritage, Hadassah and Entertainment Club and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Leslie Zwain; her sons, Michael (& Katie) Zwain and Howard Zwain; her cherished granddaughter Jersey, who was the love of her life, her brother Herbert Siegel, and many extended family and friends, whom will all always hold a place in their hearts for Barbara.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 12 pm, at the King Solomon Cemetery, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
. Condolences can be made at www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com