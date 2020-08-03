1/1
Barbara Zwain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Zwain

Manchester - Barbara Zwain, 76, of Manchester, NJ, passed away at her home with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday August 2, 2020.

Born in Newark, she lived in Morris Plains and Livingston prior to relocating to her current residence at the Renaissance 17 years ago. Barbara had worked for Eastern Airlines and Les had worked for Continental Airlines for 20 years, during this time, they had met the once Governor Jim McGreevy and his wife Jackie. She owned The Chocolate Spectrum in Bloomfield and planned countless parties for people - including The Rolling Stones. Wherever Barbara worked, she left a handprint of the heart with her family, friends, customers and coworkers. In her free time, she was an active member of several clubs at the Renaissance, including Shalom Heritage, Hadassah and Entertainment Club and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Leslie Zwain; her sons, Michael (& Katie) Zwain and Howard Zwain; her cherished granddaughter Jersey, who was the love of her life, her brother Herbert Siegel, and many extended family and friends, whom will all always hold a place in their hearts for Barbara.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 12 pm, at the King Solomon Cemetery, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children. Condolences can be made at www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved