Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Tower Hill Presbyterian Church
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbro Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbro M. Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbro M. Barnes Obituary
Barbro M. Barnes

Middletown - Barbro M.Barnes, 81 of Middletown passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born in Stockholm, Sweden to the late Aly and Helga Kallman. She eventually moved to the United States in 1960, then went on to spend a large part of her life in Long Island and upstate New York. Barbro finally settled in to the Red Bank area, so she could be closer to her grandchildren and other family members.

She resided in Shadow Lake Village where she served as the former President of the women's golf league and pet club. Barbro also volunteered at Riverview Medical Center on the Ladies Auxillary. She was a great "coffee clutcher" and loved spending time with family and friends, who dearly called her "Mormor".

She is predeceased by her former husband Kendall Barnes.

Barbro is survived by two loving daughters and their spouses, Kristina and John Marchisin and Monika and Ben Young; Her very special step children Kendall and Caroline Barnes and Richard and Nancy Barnes; Five beloved grandchildren, John, Samantha, Emma, Michael and Andrew and her adoring sister, Eva Laila Maria Synek; along with many other special family and friends.

There will be a visitation on Friday January 10, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tower Hill Presbyterian Church in Red Bank. Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mary's Place by the Sea or Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Please visit Barbro's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -