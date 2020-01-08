|
|
Barbro M. Barnes
Middletown - Barbro M.Barnes, 81 of Middletown passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born in Stockholm, Sweden to the late Aly and Helga Kallman. She eventually moved to the United States in 1960, then went on to spend a large part of her life in Long Island and upstate New York. Barbro finally settled in to the Red Bank area, so she could be closer to her grandchildren and other family members.
She resided in Shadow Lake Village where she served as the former President of the women's golf league and pet club. Barbro also volunteered at Riverview Medical Center on the Ladies Auxillary. She was a great "coffee clutcher" and loved spending time with family and friends, who dearly called her "Mormor".
She is predeceased by her former husband Kendall Barnes.
Barbro is survived by two loving daughters and their spouses, Kristina and John Marchisin and Monika and Ben Young; Her very special step children Kendall and Caroline Barnes and Richard and Nancy Barnes; Five beloved grandchildren, John, Samantha, Emma, Michael and Andrew and her adoring sister, Eva Laila Maria Synek; along with many other special family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Friday January 10, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tower Hill Presbyterian Church in Red Bank. Interment will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mary's Place by the Sea or Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020