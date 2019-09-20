|
|
Barnett Singer
Boca Raton formerly of Long Branch - Barnett Singer, 97, of Boca Raton (formerly of Long Branch), passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on September 7, with his daughter, Laurie, by his side.
Barnett was born in Brooklyn on May 23, 1922 to Nathan and Bessie Singer. After high school graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served in WWII in Europe and was honorably discharged at the end of the war.
He married Susan Beigelman in 1946. They were married for 51 years until her death in 1998. He is survived by his 3 loving and devoted daughters, Alexa Singer-Telles & her husband Mark, Laurie Singer and Mindy Brady & her husband Michael, one granddaughter, Cari Ellen Hermann & her husband Dale and great-granddaughters Shayla and Jadyn Hermann. He was adored by all of them and countless others. He was pre-deceased by his younger brother, Albert, in 2017. In later life, he was blessed with the gift of another love, Gloria Gottsegen, and her children Paul and Abby, with whom he spent 12 wonderful years. They travelled the world together until her death in 2015.
Barnett was a professional photographer in his early years, an insurance agent, and a nursing home administrator, but his most rewarding profession came after he graduated from Brookdale College at the age of 64 and became a Job Coach for the ARC of Monmouth until his and Susan's move to Florida in 1995. In Florida, he worked as a substitute teacher in special needs classrooms.
His spirit of volunteerism was shown in many ways. Among others, he volunteered for many years at Monmouth Medical Center and in Florida for Special Olympics. He also gave his time to nature education and protection causes.
Of all his accomplishments he was most proud of his children. He was our very own super-hero and will be missed every single day. He was deeply connected to his son-in- law, Mark, who initiated him as a beloved elder in the Hepwa Creek Men's Council in California.
If anyone wishes, donations can be made in memory of Barnett to Special Olympics- Florida, Palm Beach County, 2728 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461, www.specialolympicsflorida.org/palm-beach/.
At his request, there will be no funeral. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. A gathering to honor Barnett will be held at the home of Mindy and Michael Brady on Sunday, September 22 from 1 pm - 7 pm. Also, there will be a gathering in his honor at the home of Alexa and Mark Telles on Saturday, October 12 in Redding, CA. For messages of condolence, please visit Barnett's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 20, 2019