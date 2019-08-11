Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Freehold Jewish Cemetery
business Rt. 33
Freehold, NJ
Freehold - Barry F. Bader, 77, of Freehold, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Gardens at Monroe Healthcare. Barry was born in Bronx, New York and resided in Freehold for 46 years. Barry was an Ophthalmologist in Freehold, New Jersey.

Barry was predeceased by his parents Edward and Georgette; and wife Virginia. He is survived by his daughter Darra and her husband David; Lisa and her husband Paul; brother Martin; brother Howard and his wife Linda; grandchildren Tyler, Ethan, Rebecca and Brianna. GO JETS!

A graveside service will be held at on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10:00am at the Freehold Jewish Cemetery, on business Rt. 33 Freehold, New Jersey. Interment will follow . To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019
