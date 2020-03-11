Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Lakewood - Barry Biddle, 57, of Lakewood passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ. Born and raised in Freehold, Barry resided in Lakewood for two years. He was a graduate from Freehold Borough High School and served in the United States Navy. He was a cyclist mechanic before retirement and had been a member of the Freehold First Aid.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth, and his brother Ricky. He is survived by his brother Gary; sisters Wendy VanEmburg (Marty) and Christy Urichs (Ed).

Friends and family are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Monday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Interment will be private.

For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
