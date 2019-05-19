|
|
Barry Cooper
Toms River - Barry Cooper, 76, of Toms River died Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
Barry was born in Point Pleasant living there before moving to Toms River 43 years ago.
Barry was employed has a Professional Land Surveyor for Ocean County for 10 years prior to working at Bil-Jim Construction for over 41 years. He was a member of the Cozy Cove Yacht Club, Island Heights.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years Mary Lewis Cooper, his children and their spouses Mark & Anne Cooper of Forked River and Jill & Wayne Blau of Beaufort, South Carolina and his two grandchildren Jessica Vona and her husband Justin and Travis Blau and his great grandson Matthew Vona.
Funeral arranges were private and under the direction of Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. A celebration of Barry's life will be announced later. You can visit www.laytons.net to leave condolences for the family.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's largest national fundraising event - has supported the Foundation's mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness for this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe. So please in Memory of Barry please make a donation to Travis the Turtle Team.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019