Barry H. Spielfogel
Neptune City - Barry Herman Spielfogel passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Barry was born in Newark and raised in Interlaken. He attended Asbury Park High School and retired as Head Mechanic from J.F. Kiely Construction, Long Branch, after 35 years. He was an avid sports fisherman along the New Jersey coast line. When not fishing Barry also enjoyed playing rounds of golf and drinking Budweiser beer. His spirit will live on in the memories of everyone who knew and loved him unconditionally. Barry is survived by his three daughters, Rosalyn Smith, Nikolai Spielfogel and Barri Mirando, his 3 grandchildren Alexis, Jack,Maryjane, his former spouse Catherine Spielfogel, and brother Keith Spielfogel. A Celebration of Life will take place, Thur., March 21st, 6-8pm at Darcy's Tavern in Bradley Beach.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019