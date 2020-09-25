1/
Barry L. Swick M.D.
Barry L. Swick, M.D.

Charlotte, NC formerly of Wayside - Barry L. Swick, M.D., 73, of Charlotte, NC passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

Barry is lovingly described as a selfless, loyal, and dedicated friend and doctor. He would regularly go above and beyond the standard of care for his patients; all patients received a follow up care call from the doctor himself, and they were treated like family. Barry was the family jokester and loved to make people laugh. He had many hobbies and interests to include swimming, driving, bike riding, and going to the gym. Barry took pride in cycling the Pan Mass Challenge numerous times. He enjoyed smoking cigars with close friends, and listening to Rock n' Roll, especially Jerry Garcia and the Beatles.

Barry was very fond of traveling. He went to medical school in Belgium, traveled to Israel with his wife, Maureen, and would frequently attend his son Michael's hockey games in Canada. After medical school, Barry worked as an anesthesiologist. Later he specialized in orthopedics, and tackled challenging spinal concerns, and partnered up with the Professional Orthopedic Association in Shrewsbury, NJ, where he was beloved by not only his patients, but his colleagues as well.

Barry loved his Jewish faith and traditions. He faithfully attended synagogue at Brothers of Israel, where he cherished time with his community.

He is survived by his loving wife Maureen of 33 years; son James Hoffman of Charlotte, NC; son Daniel Hoffman, his wife Kelly and grandson Dylan of Bayville, NJ; son Michael Swick, and his wife Delia of Charlotte, NC; and daughter Marguerite Sackman, and her husband Alexander of Charlotte, NC; sister Anle Berger and husband Arthur of Wayside, NJ; sister Danille Swick of NY; and his steadfast furry friend Beau, Barry's Shiloh Shepherd. He was also beloved by all of Maureen's brothers and sisters, who he left many lasting impressions upon.

Burial Services for Barry will be Sunday, September 27th at 10:30 am at Monmouth Fields Jewish Cemetery, N. Linden Ave, West Long Branch, NJ. To share a favorite memory of Barry or send a message of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Burial
10:30 AM
Monmouth Fields Jewish Cemetery
