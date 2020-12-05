1/1
Barry Lee Wright
Barry Lee Wright

Forked River - Barry Lee Wright, 65, of Forked River, NJ, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Twp., NJ.

Born in Lakewood, NJ, Barry grew up in Island Heights and has resided in Forked River for the past 22 years.

Barry began his professional bartending career in Atlantic City in 1980, first with the Playboy Hotel and Casino, then worked for the Atlantis, until joining the Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino when it opened in 1990. He enjoyed working at the Taj Mahal until it closed in 2016.

Barry liked boating, and loved anything to do with airplanes and flying. In particular, Barry enjoyed travelling with his wife, Maria, to Key West, Florida, where they spent many vacations.

Predeceased by his parents, Mylvon and Harriet (Elms) Wright; he is survived by his wife, Maria (Aquilino) Wright; his sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Ralph Preuster; his brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Magdalena Wright; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Gaetano and Cindy Aquilino; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation services will be private under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barry's memory to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.

www.saulfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
