1/
Barry M. Polonsky
1939 - 2020
Barry M. Polonsky

Brick - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barry M. Polonsky, age 81 of Brick, NJ. Barry passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall Twp. He was born in Newark and lived most of his life in Kearny before moving to Brick in 1997. He was employed as a Police Officer for 25 years with the Kearny Police Department in Kearny, NJ, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Kearny PBA. He was a Veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Coast Guard. He loved fishing, playing cards with his friends, visiting Atlantic City, and watching his favorite teams, the New York Giants and New York Mets. Most of all, he loved being home and spending time with his family. Barry is pre-deceased by his mother, Ruth, his father, Benjamin, a brother, Irwin, a sister, Ethel, and sister-in-law Joan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Yvette (Rousseau) Polonsky; his son, Ron and his wife, Lorraine of Basking Ridge, NJ; his daughter, Jill Nalewicki and her husband, Ray of Brick; four grandchildren, Konstantine, Kyle, Alex, and Chad, 1 niece and 5 nephews. To send condolences to the family please visit: www.weatherheadyoung.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
